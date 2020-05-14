Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dharavi crosses a dubious 1,000 milestone

"We are working out all possible ways to contain the spread. Things are working out and results will be visible soon. However, it will take time as the spread is huge owing to the density in the area and impossible physical distancing," said Dighavkar.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, who represents the Dharavi constituency, has recently written to the Chief Minister, pointing out that there is a need for a special plan to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Dharavi, which has become the main infection hotspot in the city.

In her letter, Gaikwad has suggested reducing the number of people staying in Dharavi, which according to her will improve the crisis management in the area. "Dharavi is a unique case. The slum spread over 535 acres has over one lakh huts with a population of 15 to 16 lakh.

Maintaining physical distancing is a great task as 80% houses are less than 100 square feet. The other problem is the common toilets. Only if the number of people in the area is reduced, by means of institutional isolation, it will work out,” Gaikwad wrote in her letter to the CM.

Tweaking its strategy to reach out to a greater number of those who have flu or COVID-like symptoms, as the number of cases swells across Dharavi, BMC's G (North) ward had turned its seven quarantine centres into mini hospitals last week, where health check-ups can be carried out, too.

Apart from door-to-door screenings, G (North) ward has been sending dedicated vehicles in each of the localities in Dharavi to make public announcements about free check-ups to be conducted at these seven quarantine centres.