Coronavirus in Mumbai: DGP show I-cards for smooth movement of essentials

Mumbai: Amidst host of complaints from citizens against the excesses by the police personnel on the street, the Maharashtra DGP has asked the police personnel to facilitate movement of essential commodities and services.

“Appeal to all the associations engaged in transportation of essential commodities and essential services. Carry your id cards and display a placard of essential commodity/services on your vehicle,’’ said DGP Subodh Jaiswal in a special advisory.

He further clarified that if there is an inconvenience then the associations and their staff have been asked to report on 100 number. The number is working directly under the jurisdiction of Commissioner of police and Superintendents of police.

‘’In case the issue is not resolved then the person may contact the State Police Control Room any time on +912222026636 or +912222822631. Besides, State Control Room SP Manoj Patil will be available on 9075080344,’’ said the DGP in his advisory.

In a related move, the Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh also appealed to approach the city police if individuals and groups providing emergency or essential services face any restrictions or difficulty to commute.