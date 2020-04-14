Coronavirus in Mumbai: Despite govt directive, dialysis patients in limbo

Mumbai: While the lockdown brought on by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has left hundreds of thousands without a bite to eat, there are also those who are compelled to starve and can only drink only one glass of water in four days. The latter category comprises dialysis patients.

First came the lockdown and then, the forced shutdown of numerous private hospitals due to cross-transmission. Several of these hospitals offered dialysis facilities but now, these are out of bounds, forcing those regularly requiring this process to drastically limit their water and food intake.

On top of this, they are also vulnerable to fall prey to the infection, being immuno-compromised. Anil Tiwari, 62, is one of the many who have been forced to skip dialysis. He used to be a regular patient at Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar.

But after some doctors and nurses at the hospital tested positive for the virus, the hospital has been shut down. The dialysis centre too has been shut for the last four days, which is in direct violation of the latest guidelines issued by the state government. "