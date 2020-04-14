Coronavirus in Mumbai: Despite govt directive, dialysis patients in limbo

Mumbai: While the lockdown brought on by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has left hundreds of thousands without a bite to eat, there are also those who are compelled to starve and can only drink only one glass of water in four days. The latter category comprises dialysis patients.
First came the lockdown and then, the forced shutdown of numerous private hospitals due to cross-transmission. Several of these hospitals offered dialysis facilities but now, these are out of bounds, forcing those regularly requiring this process to drastically limit their water and food intake.
On top of this, they are also vulnerable to fall prey to the infection, being immuno-compromised. Anil Tiwari, 62, is one of the many who have been forced to skip dialysis. He used to be a regular patient at Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar.
But after some doctors and nurses at the hospital tested positive for the virus, the hospital has been shut down. The dialysis centre too has been shut for the last four days, which is in direct violation of the latest guidelines issued by the state government. "
Despite the state government directing dialysis centres to be open for 24 hours and sanitise the premises in case of contamination and reopen after 24 hours, none of them are complying,” he alleged.
"From Thursday onwards, I have limited my intake of water, salt and potassium. I am surviving only on one glass of water for the last four days.
Though the hospital authorities said they would reopen the dialysis centre in two days, it has been four days already,” Tiwari claimed. Apart from apathy of the hospital authorities, dialysis patients are also subjected to harassment by police.
One such incident occurred with Priya Singh, 40, a resident of Parel. She claims to have been harassed by police on Friday when she was on her way to the dialysis centre, five kilometres away from her home.
“Despite showing my dialysis card and documents, police continued to harass me. They said I did not look like a patient and seemed to be healthy. They told me that I had made fake documents, to travel,” she said.
Dr Om Srivastava, infectious disease expert, said patients with damaged kidneys, also known as uremic patients, are particularly vulnerable to infection and may exhibit greater variations in clinical symptoms and infectivity.
“Family members living with dialysis patients must follow the precautions and regulations given to patients, to prevent person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 within the family,” he said.
