Coronavirus in Mumbai: Despite fewer COVID-19 cases, BMC ramps up testing in slum areas

While the number of COVID-19 cases are on the surge in Mumbai, very few cases are being reported from the slum areas.

As per the latest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, there are only 11 slum areas in the city marked as containment zones, of which six are at S ward (Powai, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup), two each from L ward (Kurla, Asalpha) and H-East ward (Bandra East, Santacruz East) and one from F south ward (Parel, Sewri and Currey Road).

However, senior civic officials said that they are not becoming complacent with such low figures as they have ramped up the testing being conducted at slum areas.