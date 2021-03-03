Coronavirus in Mumbai: Despite fewer COVID-19 cases, BMC ramps up testing in slum areas

While the number of COVID-19 cases are on the surge in Mumbai, very few cases are being reported from the slum areas.
As per the latest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, there are only 11 slum areas in the city marked as containment zones, of which six are at S ward (Powai, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup), two each from L ward (Kurla, Asalpha) and H-East ward (Bandra East, Santacruz East) and one from F south ward (Parel, Sewri and Currey Road).
However, senior civic officials said that they are not becoming complacent with such low figures as they have ramped up the testing being conducted at slum areas.
"It can be possible that those living at the slum areas are not turning up for tests which is why we have started conducting door to door screenings as well," a senior civic official told The Free Press Journal.
"After cases started rising many high rises had prohibited the entry and exit of house helps and drivers, that's why many living in slums are not going out much, thus reducing the chances of infection," the official added.
The officials also mentioned that it is too early to say whether the surge has only hit the high rises as they believe understanding the pattern of spread is need of the hour.
