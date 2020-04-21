Coronavirus in Mumbai: Deputy registrars of housing societies appeal for donation

MUMBAI: With the country facing an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the deputy registrars of cooperative housing societies across the city have appealed to all the housing societies to come forward and contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to people to donate money to help the government tackle the impact of the virus.
Answering to the call of the CM, deputy registrars of several wards wrote to registered housing societies to donate minimum Rs 5000 for the cause. As on April 17, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund has so far received donations worth Rs 245 crore in support of the state's fight against the outbreak.
"We thought that registered societies can contribute to the relief fund. We need contributions from every possible resource during this time of crisis. I have around 1,900 societies registered under my office. The amount that will be collected will be of great value and help in the state's battle against coronavirus outbreak.
Just in two days, 12 housing societies have wilfully contributed. Some have even donated much more than the amount requested," said Dr Sunil Kothavale, deputy registrar of cooperative housing societies in R (south) ward. Another regional office to have sent the letter to housing societies requesting them to contribute is the S ward.
Rajesh Lavekar, the assistant registrar of cooperative housing societies in S ward too, has appealed to the registered housing societies, said, "We have requested them to donate whatever amount is possible for them. It's for the members of the societies to decide how much they want to contribute voluntarily."
Dr Kothavale added, "Since we have written to the housing societies appealing them to contribute, this should not be interpreted as we have made it mandatory. It is an appeal and people can contribute voluntarily, considering this as their social responsibility."
