Coronavirus in Mumbai: Deputy registrars of housing societies appeal for donation

"We thought that registered societies can contribute to the relief fund. We need contributions from every possible resource during this time of crisis. I have around 1,900 societies registered under my office. The amount that will be collected will be of great value and help in the state's battle against coronavirus outbreak.

Just in two days, 12 housing societies have wilfully contributed. Some have even donated much more than the amount requested," said Dr Sunil Kothavale, deputy registrar of cooperative housing societies in R (south) ward. Another regional office to have sent the letter to housing societies requesting them to contribute is the S ward.

Rajesh Lavekar, the assistant registrar of cooperative housing societies in S ward too, has appealed to the registered housing societies, said, "We have requested them to donate whatever amount is possible for them. It's for the members of the societies to decide how much they want to contribute voluntarily."

Dr Kothavale added, "Since we have written to the housing societies appealing them to contribute, this should not be interpreted as we have made it mandatory. It is an appeal and people can contribute voluntarily, considering this as their social responsibility."