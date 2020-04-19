Coronavirus in Mumbai: Deliviering crispy, crunchy cheer in packages to frontline warriors

Mumbai: Lately, healthcare providers for Covid-19 patients at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital have been getting some crunch alongside the cup that cheers each day, thanks to some thoughtful Dadar residents. Realising that many of these caregivers are so busy that they skip regular meals and only pause for short tea-breaks, a group of people from Dadar has decided to provide fresh, tasty treats like chivda and kachori for them each day.

The brains behind this initiative, Subhash Pai, said, "Social groups are providing cooked food like dal-rice to hospitals and the needy. But with summer setting in, we believe in this stressful situation, many healthcare staffers must be skipping meals. So we thought of providing them with some freshly prepared dry snacks which they can have at teatime."

These snacks can be stored for a few days, unlike cooked food, which spoil quickly in summer.