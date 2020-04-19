Coronavirus in Mumbai: Deliviering crispy, crunchy cheer in packages to frontline warriors

Mumbai: Lately, healthcare providers for Covid-19 patients at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital have been getting some crunch alongside the cup that cheers each day, thanks to some thoughtful Dadar residents. Realising that many of these caregivers are so busy that they skip regular meals and only pause for short tea-breaks, a group of people from Dadar has decided to provide fresh, tasty treats like chivda and kachori for them each day.
The brains behind this initiative, Subhash Pai, said, "Social groups are providing cooked food like dal-rice to hospitals and the needy. But with summer setting in, we believe in this stressful situation, many healthcare staffers must be skipping meals. So we thought of providing them with some freshly prepared dry snacks which they can have at teatime."
These snacks can be stored for a few days, unlike cooked food, which spoil quickly in summer.
Those volunteering in the effort are the same people who organise the GSB Ganeshotsav in Wadala Ram Mandir every year. The snacks are prepared at the Laxmi Vilas Hotel near Shindewadi Court every day. Every alternate day, the packets are delivered to the hospital through volunteers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The offering is especially welcomed by nurses and other healthcare workers who live in hostels attached to the hospital.
The snack initiative is also being extended to police stations because, according to Pai, "Like healthcare workers, our policemen are also constantly on the ground, keeping us secure during this pandemic."
