Coronavirus in Mumbai: Degree classes go online to prevent academic loss

Rishabh Balgi, a final year student of BMM, said, "We have been informed to complete online courses and submit work-from-home projects." On the other side, engineering students who appear for exams in May are receiving online education to complete the syllabus.

Hazarika Chatterjee, an engineering student said, "We have been given online assignments to complete research and understand new technical concepts." Amit Sethi, a professor, said, "Many teachers are conducting classes on their own because we do not want students to face any academic loss."

IIT Bombay will reopen regular classes on campus on June 1, 2020. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, said, "We have preponed and declared summer vacation from April 1 to May 31. An online-based summer semester will be conducted during this period. Students can return to campus on June 1 as we will reopen in June."

While students of TISS, Mumbai campus, have been given assignments. Krishnakumar Dixit, a student of TISS, said, "Our semester was already over before the lock down. We have been given online assignments and research projects as part of our academics."

Vinod Patil, Controller of Board of Examination (BOE) of MU, said, "We have instructed all colleges to conduct online classes for students. Teachers and students can be proactive and help innovate simple forms of online education so that it helps maximum people.