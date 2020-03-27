Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohras to have live streaming of daily prayers

The community had been advised earlier that they should pray at home and not in groups. Prayer instructions will be available on the Fatemi Dawat website.Mumbai: As prayers at the community halls of the Dawoodi Bohra sect have stopped since a week as a precautionary measure against corona, their head has announced that daily prayer instructions will be live streamed on their website.

Sermons and other religious services are already available on YouTube. “To ensure that congregants can continue to seek blessings, advice, and help during this time of social distancing, personal and private audiences with congregants are being held online via videoconferencing,” the office of the head of the sect said.

The head of the sect Syedna Taher Fakhruddin Saheb TUS has also opened an emergency hotline number (8828227864 for Thane residents) for people who are in financial distress as a result of the pandemic. This hotline is meant for anyone, regardless of whether they are a community member of not.

“Syedna Fakhruddin Saheb TUS is concerned for the well-being of all, especially those who are struggling to meet their day to day needs because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release from his office said.