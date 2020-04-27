Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra community sets up COVID-19 business war room

Mumbai: In order to keep the entrepreneurial passion alive during the lockdown, necessitated due to the Coronavirus, and getting the wheels of business moving, the Dawoodi Bohra community has set up a COVID19 Business War Room to exchange ideas and formulate strategies covering a range of businesses – from home-based to services to industry-based.

The 'Al-Tijaarat Al Raabehah' – a body that aims to help the Dawoodi Bohra business community grow exponentially - has set up a COVID19 business War Room to help community members cope and weather through tough times. Known as an enterprising community, there are big businesses apart from scores of small-sized and start-up businesses owned by thousands of Dawoodi Bohra community members.

According to an estimate, between 60 to 70 per cent of the community is engaged in businesses. Experts from the community across the world have been guiding and counselling community members via online platforms in the form of live and recorded webinars.

"The platform is not just to support community members during the lockdown period when business operations are physically shut. We have also taken up the challenging task of guiding them with the help of different experts from across the world to find possible ways to emerge stronger in a post-COVID19 world," said Huzaifa Mukarram, operation manager of Al-Tijaarat al-Raabehah. Mukarram added, "During these tough times, we are encouraging members of our Dawoodi Bohra community to find an opportunity during the lockdown.