Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra community sets up COVID-19 business war room

Mumbai: In order to keep the entrepreneurial passion alive during the lockdown, necessitated due to the Coronavirus, and getting the wheels of business moving, the Dawoodi Bohra community has set up a COVID19 Business War Room to exchange ideas and formulate strategies covering a range of businesses – from home-based to services to industry-based.
The 'Al-Tijaarat Al Raabehah' – a body that aims to help the Dawoodi Bohra business community grow exponentially - has set up a COVID19 business War Room to help community members cope and weather through tough times. Known as an enterprising community, there are big businesses apart from scores of small-sized and start-up businesses owned by thousands of Dawoodi Bohra community members.
According to an estimate, between 60 to 70 per cent of the community is engaged in businesses. Experts from the community across the world have been guiding and counselling community members via online platforms in the form of live and recorded webinars.
"The platform is not just to support community members during the lockdown period when business operations are physically shut. We have also taken up the challenging task of guiding them with the help of different experts from across the world to find possible ways to emerge stronger in a post-COVID19 world," said Huzaifa Mukarram, operation manager of Al-Tijaarat al-Raabehah. Mukarram added, "During these tough times, we are encouraging members of our Dawoodi Bohra community to find an opportunity during the lockdown.
Re-opening of business operations looks uncertain and tough at many ends. We are encouraging Bohra businessmen to make use of the lockdown time to understand the crisis and improve upon best practices".
Under this effort, experts speak to the businessmen and businesswomen from the community via webinars on ways to manage the crisis, not to miss work during the pandemic, how to grow and practice their business even during the lockdown, learn to use latest techniques and tools to thrive in a post covid19 world, trends and damages caused by COVID-19 on businesses, how to address them etc.
Since the beginning of the lockdown to date, the community has organised more than 100 webinars to reach out to their community members across the globe through its 55 appointed business committees worldwide, which have more than 700 members as part of its fold.
"We have been reiterating one thing to the community businessmen and that is to connect virtually and adapt to the latest technology. Sitting at home now is the right time to learn, to organize our businesses and prepare for future opportunities. Rather than waiting, we will prepare ourselves to face the crisis," said Mukarram.
According to Mukarram, community members keenly look forward to the webinars and panel discussions that are being organised during the lockdown. "Around 50,000 to 55,000 viewers from the community across the world have either attended or watched recordings of these webinars," informed Mukarram.
