Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra community asked to stay home, not to visit mosques

Mumbai: Days after several temples and dargahs were shut down, the Dawoodi Bohra community has followed the suit. It has decided to prohibit the congregation of community members in its masjids across the state.
The community has also asked its members not to come to the sacred Mausoleum of the 51st and 52nd religious heads of the community.
Apart from this, the community has also decided not to pray in the Masjids, especially on Saturday, which is religiously significant for the Bohras.
"This Saturday (March 21) is an important religious day for the Bohra community and under the circumstances, we have advised all members to avoid large gatherings and offer prayers at home.
The community would be observing fast (Roza) on Saturday, however, would be offering prayers at home and not in masjids," stated the official spokesperson of the community.
All this comes after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Mumbai and all over Maharashtra, which is topping the list of most positive cases in India.
"A number of advisories have been sent to Dawoodi Bohra Jamaats and community members across the world urging them to pay heed and adhere to all relevant guidelines and recommendations issued by the governments and health authorities.
Community members have also been advised to avoid all non-essential travel," the spokesperson added. Further, the community members have been prohibited from visiting the Raudat Tahera, the mausoleum of their religious leaders, located the midst of Bhendi Bazaar in central Mumbai.
The white-marbled Fatemi shrine witnesses a footfall of thousands of devotees on a daily basis.
"The entry to Raudat Tahera the Mausoleum of the 51st and 52nd Dai al-Mutlaq, Syedna Taher Saifuddin and Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin have been stopped till further notice," the community's spokesperson added.
