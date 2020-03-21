Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra community asked to stay home, not to visit mosques

Mumbai: Days after several temples and dargahs were shut down, the Dawoodi Bohra community has followed the suit. It has decided to prohibit the congregation of community members in its masjids across the state.

The community has also asked its members not to come to the sacred Mausoleum of the 51st and 52nd religious heads of the community.

Apart from this, the community has also decided not to pray in the Masjids, especially on Saturday, which is religiously significant for the Bohras.

"This Saturday (March 21) is an important religious day for the Bohra community and under the circumstances, we have advised all members to avoid large gatherings and offer prayers at home.

The community would be observing fast (Roza) on Saturday, however, would be offering prayers at home and not in masjids," stated the official spokesperson of the community.