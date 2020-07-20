Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 testing up by 19%, but experts say it's not enough

Mumbai: To curb the increasing corona cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has increased their testing by 19 per cent over the last one month. Civic officials attributed this to an increase in testing facilities from 3,500 to 5,500 in July. However, health experts said BMC is still not doing enough testing.

The number of tests went up to 1,54,529 between June 19 and July 18 from 1,29,792 tests between May 19 and June 18.

Currently, BMC claims to have a testing capacity of 8,000 tests a day. The city on an average conducted 5,150 tests daily between June 19 and July 18, compared to 4,326 between May 19 and June 18. So far BMC has carried out 4.33 lakh tests so far, with a positive rate of 23.12 per cent. “With the procurement of 1 lakh rapid antigen kits that will deliver results in 30 minutes, the testing capacity has risen by around 2,000-2,500. On July 15, 7,070 were tested of which 1,320 were turned out positive, similarly for three instances more than 6,000 testings were conducted in Mumbai,” said an official.