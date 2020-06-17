Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 test report not to be shared directly with patients, says BMC

Mumbai: In yet another change in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s testing policy, those who test positive for COVID-19 will now have to wait for the civic body to communicate this to them, rather than their test reports being sent directly to them by the laboratories that tested their samples.
Through a new circular issued by the BMC, laboratories have been asked to submit all COVID- positive test reports to the civic body instead of the patients.
“No positive test report shall be shared by the laboratory with the patient directly. Laboratory shall share the report ONLY with MCGM, and MCGM in turn shall share it with the patients,” reads the circular.
Doctors have raised concerns about the move, asking for clarity on who should be contacted in the BMC in case reports are not shared with individuals, and who would be held responsible in case a patient’s health deteriorates while waiting for BMC to convey the test result. Health experts added that the BMC should be clear with protocols as changing the testing policy will lead to confusion between laboratories and patients.
Dr Rahul Ghule, Director of One Rupee Clinic, alleged that repeated changes made by the BMC to its testing policy leads to delay in treatment of patients who are in urgent need of it.
“Who will be responsible if patients' health deteriorates? Earlier it was decided that COVID test reports should be sent to the patients and BMC simultaneously, but holding back the COVID test reports will affect the health of the patients. If patients know the test results in their reports, they will be able to get themselves admitted at hospitals immediately. Now, they have to wait until the BMC informs them if they are tested positive for COVID-19,” Ghule said.
“We are dealing with a case where the patient is on a ventilator and the son says the report was taken 8 days ago and BMC says it went missing and now they can't treat further till the new report arrives. Will be literally killing the patient because of stupid delay!!” tweeted Jeet Mashru, a social activist.
Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said there was no provision under which patients would be denied their test reports. “Most of the time, patients panic on hearing they are COVID- positive. We have, therefore, asked laboratories to send reports to BMC first and then to the patients. It was learnt private laboratories were delaying the reports, due to which we implemented this rule,” Dr Shah said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)