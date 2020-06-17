Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 test report not to be shared directly with patients, says BMC

Mumbai: In yet another change in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s testing policy, those who test positive for COVID-19 will now have to wait for the civic body to communicate this to them, rather than their test reports being sent directly to them by the laboratories that tested their samples.

Through a new circular issued by the BMC, laboratories have been asked to submit all COVID- positive test reports to the civic body instead of the patients.

“No positive test report shall be shared by the laboratory with the patient directly. Laboratory shall share the report ONLY with MCGM, and MCGM in turn shall share it with the patients,” reads the circular.

Doctors have raised concerns about the move, asking for clarity on who should be contacted in the BMC in case reports are not shared with individuals, and who would be held responsible in case a patient’s health deteriorates while waiting for BMC to convey the test result. Health experts added that the BMC should be clear with protocols as changing the testing policy will lead to confusion between laboratories and patients.