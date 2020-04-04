Coronavirus in Mumbai: Covid-19 screening clinics in all containment zones

Mumbai: With aggressive preventive measures required to prevent any community transmission of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to start ten Covid-19 screening clinics from April 4 inall‘containment zones’ demarcated across the city and densely populated areas where ‘focal outbreak’ is observed.
There are as many as 241 containment zones marked out in the city so far. According to the BMC, each clinic will be run by a team of a doctor and nurse.
It will be supported by a doctor to collect swabs in clinically symptomatic cases. A doctor and a nurse will be provided by the respective Medical Officer of Health, in consultation with the Assistant Commissioner of the ward.
The Assistant Commissioner will provide all logistic support for Covid-19 screening clinics such as tables, chairs, personal protection equipment kits, sanitisers etc. The collection of swabs will be facilitated by Dr Sujata Baweja, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital (LTMMC and GH), and her team.
The transport for the doctors and paramedics will be provided by the Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) and a separate vehicle will be made available for the collection and transport of the swabs collected by the team from LTMMC and GH.
The Covid-19 screening will be conducted for a period of fourhours,from9 am to 1 pm, and directions have been issued to strictly follow social distancing at these clinics. OneCovid-19 screening clinic per zone will be conducted, with an additional screening clinic each in three specific zones identified.
