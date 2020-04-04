Coronavirus in Mumbai: Covid-19 screening clinics in all containment zones

Mumbai: With aggressive preventive measures required to prevent any community transmission of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to start ten Covid-19 screening clinics from April 4 inall‘containment zones’ demarcated across the city and densely populated areas where ‘focal outbreak’ is observed.

There are as many as 241 containment zones marked out in the city so far. According to the BMC, each clinic will be run by a team of a doctor and nurse.

It will be supported by a doctor to collect swabs in clinically symptomatic cases. A doctor and a nurse will be provided by the respective Medical Officer of Health, in consultation with the Assistant Commissioner of the ward.