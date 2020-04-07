Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 positive woman with dextrocardia delivers baby in Vashi

The woman was shifted Vashi hospital on Sunday evening after her condition deteriorated. Dr Balasaheb Sonawane, chief health officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said that since the delivery was a little premature and due to which the baby was kept in observation separately. The weight of the bay is 2.4 kg.

He added that this is the first case in Maharashtra that a COVID-19 positive patient delivered a baby. “There is no previous record as the COVID-19 is completely new for everyone. Now, the doctors including pediatrician are monitoring the baby to see any symptoms of Coronavirus transmission in the baby,” said Dr Sonawane.

The woman was taking a routine check-up at the civic hospital in Airoli. However, last month she was referred to Mumbai as she has rare body condition. Dr Sonawane said, “A well-known government hospital in Mumbai admitted and discharged after three days. Indirectly, they turned down to carry out the medical supervision of the patient because of the rare condition of the body.”

Now, it was a challenge for civic doctors. “The civic chief himself took interest in the case and ensured the safe delivery of the baby,” said Dr Sonawane.

The woman was tested COVID positive last week. However, no one in her family had COVID-19 positive and she had no travel history. “The woman had used a cab to commute in Mumbai and also resided a couple of days in Bhandup in Mumbai. She might have contaminated the disease while commuting in the cab,” said Dr Sonawane.

Dr Prakash Jawade, medical superintendent of Civic Hospital Vashi said that it’s a proud moment for us as the patient has dextrocardia and also COVID-19 positive.