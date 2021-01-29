Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 cases dropped by 26% in December 2020

There’s some good news for Mumbaikars as the number of COVID-19 cases across the city has dropped by 26 per cent compared to December. According to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 14,898 covid-19 cases were reported between January 1 to January 28 compared to 20,124 in December.
Civic officials attributed this drop to the several initiatives or strategies taken by them to handle the cases in the city. Moreover, the citizens have adhered to covid-19 norms due to which cases have dropped.
For the entire month of January, Mumbai has recorded around 500-600 new cases a day. Moreover 12 days in January, the city has recorded less than 500 cases, of which some days the city has also seen around 350 cases a day.
Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said the citizens should continue to adhere to the covid-19 norms even though they have yielded good results with their strategy for controlling cases in the city. “It is a team effort due to which we were able to curb the covid-19 cases across Mumbai. Moreover, the doubling rate of the cases in the city is now more than 500, however, the weekly growth rate has also dropped to 0.13 per cent from 0.21 per cent which was constant for the last five months,” he said.
Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the state government task force on Covid-19, said that while the pandemic is clearly on the decline in Mumbai, some parts of the state are still witnessing an increase in numbers.
“In Mumbai, too, the daily number of cases should have dropped more than the 400-500 at present. I agree with the situation [Covid-19 cases] is not improving, but the position we are in is better than before. It is going to take some more time before we have full control of the situation. The vaccination drive, as it reaches the common people, will start showing positive effects,” he added.