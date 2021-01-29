Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 cases dropped by 26% in December 2020

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said the citizens should continue to adhere to the covid-19 norms even though they have yielded good results with their strategy for controlling cases in the city. “It is a team effort due to which we were able to curb the covid-19 cases across Mumbai. Moreover, the doubling rate of the cases in the city is now more than 500, however, the weekly growth rate has also dropped to 0.13 per cent from 0.21 per cent which was constant for the last five months,” he said.

Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the state government task force on Covid-19, said that while the pandemic is clearly on the decline in Mumbai, some parts of the state are still witnessing an increase in numbers.

“In Mumbai, too, the daily number of cases should have dropped more than the 400-500 at present. I agree with the situation [Covid-19 cases] is not improving, but the position we are in is better than before. It is going to take some more time before we have full control of the situation. The vaccination drive, as it reaches the common people, will start showing positive effects,” he added.