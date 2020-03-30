Coronavirus in Mumbai: Cops use social media to teach 'covidiots' a novel lesson

After the video went viral, local police traced him and made another video. However, this time, his tone was completely different. In the second video, he could be seen standing between the police officers and saying that, "I respect the police department and I am sorry for my mistakes". He also requested others not to venture out of their homes amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We appeal to all citizens of Maharashtra to stay at home and follow the Prohibitory orders of the government for their own safety and of the society. Otherwise, they shall be acted upon," said Milind Bharambe, special inspector general (law and order), Maharashtra Police.

In Mumbai, police traced the woman who recorded herself while loitering out. In the videos uploaded on social media she showed how she was loitering on the roads in front of the police. She further said that she fears only Allah. Police traced her to Chembur and made another video. In this, the woman was seen apologising to the cops and said “we are alive because of the police”.

"People should understand the importance of the situation. Loitering out in public is dangerous for them as well for the rest of society. Making videos and putting them on social media will only lead to legal trouble for them," said DCP Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police PRO.

In other parts of the state as well police are dealing with the law breakers with their own tactics just to set an example. Those who argues and challenges cops were dealt with baton. The state home minister recently said policemen to oil their batons.