Coronavirus in Mumbai: Cops intensify drive against Covidiots, seize 34,000 vehicles

Mumbai: Even as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown in the country to contain the spread of Coronavirus, a number of people took to streets with their vehicles, under the garb of stepping out for 'emergency' or 'buying essentials'.
In a bid to discourage people from defying lockdown and unnecessarily roaming around, the state police, in a crackdown on violators, have seized over 34,000 vehicles and arrested over 11,000 people.
An official said that the drive of seizing vehicles was intensified to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus. Last week, state home minister Anil Deshmukh had said on Twitter that stern action will be taken against people who are unnecessarily roaming around in their areas on vehicles.
Till Saturday, the police across all the districts in the state have registered more than 1,100 offences for illegal transportation and venturing out amid lockdown, said Deshmukh.
A fine of more than Rs 1.90 crore was collected for various violations which included defying lockdown laws, not wearing helmet or seatbelt, riding triple seat among others.
The Maharashtra Police has repeatedly requested citizens not to violate restrictions imposed by administration and police, and subsequently help police and administration in enforcing the lockdown.
Milind Bharambe, special inspector general of police (law and order), Maharashtra said, "It is informed that any violations will be dealt with firmly as per law including apprehension of the offenders and appropriate action under the preventive sections of law."
