Coronavirus in Mumbai: Cops intensify drive against Covidiots, seize 34,000 vehicles

Mumbai: Even as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown in the country to contain the spread of Coronavirus, a number of people took to streets with their vehicles, under the garb of stepping out for 'emergency' or 'buying essentials'.

In a bid to discourage people from defying lockdown and unnecessarily roaming around, the state police, in a crackdown on violators, have seized over 34,000 vehicles and arrested over 11,000 people.

An official said that the drive of seizing vehicles was intensified to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus. Last week, state home minister Anil Deshmukh had said on Twitter that stern action will be taken against people who are unnecessarily roaming around in their areas on vehicles.

Till Saturday, the police across all the districts in the state have registered more than 1,100 offences for illegal transportation and venturing out amid lockdown, said Deshmukh.