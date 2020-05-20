Coronavirus in Mumbai: Cops demand dedicated ambulances

MUMBAI: After growing complaints of delay in getting ambulance for the policemen, the Joint commissioner has written a letter to Municipal Commissioner and demanded dedicated ambulances for their personnel.

In his letter, the jt commissioner of Police(Jt.CP) (administration) has demanded 12 dedicated ambulances for their 13 zones.

He also demanded that an ambulance to be arranged on a priority basis whenever a police personnel calls on BMC'S COVID19 helpline number 1916 for an ambulance to hospital.