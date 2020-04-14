Coronavirus In Mumbai: Cop complains of delayed treatment at Seven Hills hospital

Mumbai: A constable attached to Bangur Nagar police station in Malad (W), who was tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted in Seven Hills Hospital, took to Twitter on Monday to rant about the ill-treatment given to him and unavailability of a doctor to attend to patients.
Mumbai Police then instructed MIDC Police to intervene in the matter. On Monday, the police constable had tagged the Mumbai Police, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a series of tweets, wherein he had shared his ordeal.
In his tweets, the constable mentioned that he was on duty at Bangur Nagar last week, when he started feeling unwell and began showing symptoms.
Concerned over the health amid the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, the constable got himself tested at a private clinic for Covid-19. He is tested positive for the deadly pandemic. Falling in line with the protocol, the constable got himself admitted in the Seven Hills Hospital at Andheri (E) on Sunday.
However, he was shocked to find that 24 hours after he was admitted, no doctor had come to examine him, and he was at a loss of words about the medical staff at the hospital.
The constable stated that no treatment had begun and sought help from various authorities to get proper treatment, following which the Mumbai Police intervened.
The Mumbai Police's Twitter handle intimated the MIDC police officials, who visited the hospital. A senior official said, "Formalities were causing a delay in treatment with many Coronavirus patients having hauled up there.
The doctors said that treatment has begun now." Dr Mohan Joshi, presently in charge of the hospital said, "Since the hospital is swamped with Coronavirus patients, doctors examine a patient just once in a day in a bid to maintain isolation."
