Coronavirus In Mumbai: Cop complains of delayed treatment at Seven Hills hospital

Mumbai: A constable attached to Bangur Nagar police station in Malad (W), who was tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted in Seven Hills Hospital, took to Twitter on Monday to rant about the ill-treatment given to him and unavailability of a doctor to attend to patients.

Mumbai Police then instructed MIDC Police to intervene in the matter. On Monday, the police constable had tagged the Mumbai Police, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a series of tweets, wherein he had shared his ordeal.

In his tweets, the constable mentioned that he was on duty at Bangur Nagar last week, when he started feeling unwell and began showing symptoms.

Concerned over the health amid the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, the constable got himself tested at a private clinic for Covid-19. He is tested positive for the deadly pandemic. Falling in line with the protocol, the constable got himself admitted in the Seven Hills Hospital at Andheri (E) on Sunday.