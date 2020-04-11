Coronavirus in Mumbai: CMO files complaint against civic official for threatening and abusing the doctor

Against the backdrop of this shortage, Dr Sankhe had expressed his concern to a national daily as well as his superiors, claiming that if the PPE kits are not made available, the staff could get infected, leading to the entire hospital staff being quarantined.

In his complaint to the police, Sankhe has alleged that Pawar called him on the phone on Wednesday, and threatened and abused him owing to the negative media coverage and his demand for PPE kits for the staff Sankhe told The Free Press Journal, "Krantiyoti Savitribai Phule Hospital has made arrangements for the isolation and quarantine of COVID-19 patients.

However, after the initial supply of PPE kits, a shortage arose, and I duly informed the department. Much to my surprise, I received a phone call from the DMC Ramesh Pawar, where he hurled abuses at me and threatened to dismiss me from the chief medical officer's post."

Shocked and upset with Pawar's action, Sankhe submitted a complaint letter at Kasturba Marg police station, while sending copies of it to the Municipal Commissioner, Maharashtra CM and the PM. "If the police do not file a FIR, I will go to court and fight against this mistreatment and threats," added Sankhe.

When contacted, Pawar refuted the allegation, saying he did not threaten anyone, but issued instructions. “I was quoted out of context. Being a superior, I simply instructed Sankhe about the protocol and said if things escalate, we will have to abide by the law.

I was only guiding my junior,” Pawar said. Namdeo Shinde, senior inspector of Kasturba Marg police station, said the police had received the complaint letter and would take necessary action only after verifying the allegations.