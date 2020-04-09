Coronavirus in Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray resolves to bring down Covid cases

He informed that in such clinics the patients once examined will be directed for further treatment. Patients will be categorised into three sections, those with mild, moderate and severe symptoms along with other factors like high BP and kidney ailments.

Further, Thackeray made a special appeal to retired military men who have served in the medical corps, retired nurses and ward boys as well as unemployed nurses and ward boys to join the state's effort against the virus.

He urged that Maharashtra needs such personnel to help in the effort. He shared an email id Covidyoddha@gmail.com for such medical professionals to join the effort. Thackeray countered opposition’s charge on the discrepancy in distribution of food grains saying that the Centre has so far provided just rice and no grains “Yesterday, the state cabinet decided to give 3 kg wheat at Rs 8/kg and 2kg rice at Rs 12/kg to orange ration card holders.

Though the Centre has its scheme, it covers only those under the National Food Security Act, so please do not misunderstand. I have requested the centre to provide the grain at a minimum statutory price,’’ explained CM Thackeray. Thackeray referred to the lifting of restriction in Wuhan after 75 to 76 days. ‘

’It is not that everything is scary. Like me, even you know through the media about what is happening in the world, about the situation in America, about the financial emergency in Japan, and a fresh lockdown being imposed in Singapore,’’ noted CM.