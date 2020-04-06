Coronavirus in Mumbai: Cluster strategy soon to control runaway COVID-19

Mumbai: The Union Ministry of Health has issued new guidelines to reduce morbidity and mortality due to coronavirus pandemic in the country.

As a part of this exercise the ministry wants to employ the cluster containment strategy to contain the pandemic within a defined geographic area by detecting the cases early. This is to break the chain of transmission and thereby prevent the spread of the virus into new areas.

The cluster containment strategy includes geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases, quarantine of contacts and better communication to create awareness among public on preventive public health measures.

In India, clusters have appeared in multiple states, particularly Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana and union territory of Ladakh.

The COVID-19 infection has been reported in 274 districts as of now. 1 isolation bed per 3,000 is not enough: Experts The training has been designed to suit requirement of each and every section of healthcare worker involved in the containment operations.