Coronavirus in Mumbai: Clinic sealed, search for kids, parents who visited

Navi Mumbai: Civic authorities have sealed a paediatric clinic in New Panvel and begun an urgent contact tracing exercise to identify children and their parents who visited it. This is because the doctor continued to examine patients despite his daughter being under home quarantine after returning from the US.

The doctor’s daughter returned with him on March 16 and was placed under home quarantine for 14 days. According to the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the doctor failed to report this to the authorities and continued to examine patients at his clinic during the quarantine period.

Civic officials said the doctor visited Sai Paediatric Clinic in Sector 19 in New Panvel as usual, and carried out physical examination of patients. They, however, pointed out that neither the doctor, nor his daughter, had been tested yet for coronavirus, as they were asymptomatic.

“The doctor did not take the matter seriously and put others' lives at risk,” said a health officer from the PCMC. He added that since the doctor’s daughter was under home quarantine, he should have stopped visiting the clinic, and stayed back at home to prevent any possible spread of the virus. Civic authorities got wind of the lapse during routine follow-ups to check on those under home quarantine.