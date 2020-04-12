Coronavirus in Mumbai: Civic authorities decide to de-silt Chembur gutters

Mumbai: The number of CoVID-19 cases is multiplying by the hour with the deadly virus making its way into the slum pockets of Mumbai.

The nation is already ‘locked down’ to flatten the curve and break the chain of transmission. The figures clearly show that Maharashtra is worst hit by the virus with Mumbai becoming an epicenter, as most of the positive cases have been recorded in the metropolis.

Amidst the outbreak, the civic as well as state authorities are doing their best to contain the virus. One can see authorities asking citizens not to leave their homes, to wash the hands and to maintain cleanliness in their vicinity.

Even Bollywood celebrities and politicians are seen appealing people to maintain cleanliness and to avoid social contact. However, the authorities at Chembur seem to be acting as per their own whims and fancies.

All these appeals seem to have fallen on deaf ears of the civic authorities. This can be said because the authorities at Chembur (M West ward) have begun de-silting gutters in the area. Moreover, this silt is not being picked up or removed.

The idea, according to sources in the ward office, is that since there is a lockdown, there is not the usual rush of pedestrians and vehicles on the roads. "So, we have decided to clean the nullahs during this lockdown period. This will ensure our work is completed well before the deadline," said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

"As far as the slit is concerned, that will be picked up later. Currently, half the staff is busy in implementing the lockdown," the official added. This ‘idea’ of the civic officials has not gone down well with the residents of Chembur. "I am impressed and would appreciate that they are doing their work prior to the deadline to ensure there is no deluge.

However, I seriously do not understand the logic to let the dirt loiter on the streets," said Raj Kumar, a resident of Chembur. Citizens criticise the civic authorities here for carrying out the de-silting work, especially when the entire nation is facing the issue of coronavirus.

"We are told to maintain cleanliness at homes and surroundings. And then, we have such civic staff that are acting exactly contrary to the appeal of the government," said Niraj Jha, a resident. "We have asked our society's housekeeping staff not to come to work until everything is alright.

Till then, we ourselves are cleaning our building and disposing off the trash. I think, the civic officials too should pick up the slit at the earliest and not give excuses," Jha added. Despite the repeated attempts, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prithiviraj Chauhan was unavailable for comment.