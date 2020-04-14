Coronavirus in Mumbai: City's close-knit communities set their own lockdown rules

"Most of the people in Kumbharwada live in a home that is typically 20 square feet, with barely any ventilation compared to modern standards.

With narrow lanes, and houses close to each other, the concept of social distancing cannot be practiced here. Hence, we unanimously decided to restrict entry to any outsider," said Ranchodbhai Tank, one of the heads of the community.

Tank added, "To be more cautious, we have even restricted the movement of our community members outside Kumbharwada. We allow people in small numbers to venture out only once a day, to buy milk other essential services. Business here has totally stopped.

There is no work, so nobody has to go out. Youngsters take turns to guard the 15 entry points. We ensure those going out, cover their faces, hands and take all other precautionary measures. We have managed to do this successfully so far, and we aim to continue this practice."

After Worli Koliwada was declared a hotspot of the coronavirus infection last month, there was grave concern among the Koli (Fishermen) community living in Koliwadas across the city. "Youth are deployed at all approach roads and roads that pass through the Koliwada.

We decided to shut the approach roads towards our village completely. Only people coming out for essential services are allowed. That too, after thorough verification by the teams keeping a watch," said Ujwala Patil, who represents Mahim Koliwada.

A similar strategy has been adopted by the Koliwadas in Cuffe Parade, Versova and Moragaon-Juhu too, said Patil Rajesh Mangela, a senior member of Juhu Moragaon Macchimar Vividh Karyakari Society, said that fishermen from Moragaon take turns to guard the entry points to the village day and night.

"We have assigned duties to everyone in the village to guard the two entry points to the village. We do not allow civic officials or even police to enter without using santisers and masks. No outsider is allowed inside the village," Mangela said.

Meanwhile Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP) an umbrella body that represents the East Indian community in the city is reaching out to the community in different Gaothans situated across the city through their elected sarpanch’s.

"Whether it is need of ration, or any medical emergency, sarpanchs have been instructed to guide and help the community members. We have kept packets of rations and essentials ready and deliver it to whoever needs it.

We have ensured people follow the lockdown and take all precautions. We have also ensured outsiders do not venture into the villages or gaothans unless it is for essential purpose. We want to prepare our people to adapt to precautionary measures as the issue we are facing is here to stay for a longer time. All we need to do is keep ourselves safe," said Alphi D'Souza, founding trustee of MGP.