Coronavirus in Mumbai: City witnesses rise in cases in high-rise buildings and housing societies

The maximum city has been experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases since last few days. As many as 1,585 more COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mumbai's high-rise buildings and housing societies have been reporting more cases than slums. Between September 1 and September 12, the number of containment zones in high-rise buildings and housing societies has increased from 2,334 to 8,637. Meanwhile, in slums the containment zones have come down to 20 from 557.

In order to curb the COVID-19 spread, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday launched `My Family My Responsibility' campaign for spreading awareness about coronavirus.