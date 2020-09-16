Coronavirus in Mumbai: City witnesses rise in cases in high-rise buildings and housing societies

The maximum city has been experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases since last few days. As many as 1,585 more COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Mumbai's high-rise buildings and housing societies have been reporting more cases than slums. Between September 1 and September 12, the number of containment zones in high-rise buildings and housing societies has increased from 2,334 to 8,637. Meanwhile, in slums the containment zones have come down to 20 from 557.
In order to curb the COVID-19 spread, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday launched `My Family My Responsibility' campaign for spreading awareness about coronavirus.
It is part of a statewide campaign of the Maharashtra government. The BMC is aiming to reach 40 lakh households in the city under the campaign, the civic body said in a release, appealing people to cooperate with the teams visiting them.
5,000 teams -- each team comprising a BMC health department personnel and two volunteers, one male and one female, will go from door to door. The teams will check body temperature of each member of the household using thermal guns and oxygen saturation level using oximeter.
If any person is found to have COVID-19 symptoms, he or she will be admitted to a nearby hospital. The teams will also distribute leaflets providing information about COVID-19 and tell people about the precautions to be taken to avoid contracting the virus.
