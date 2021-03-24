Coronavirus in Mumbai: City reports more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases for first time since pandemic outbreak

Mumbai: The city has reported more than 5,000 cases for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. There were 5,185 new cases on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day spike. The total corona tally in the city has now surged to 3,74,611. Officials have attributed this surge to the increase in corona testing -- from 25,000 to 40,000 per day. They insist there is no need for panic as the fatalities are under control despite the caseload increasing on a daily basis.

Incidentally, six covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the fatalities to 11,606 till now. Maharashtra also witnessed the highest single day spike on Wednesday with 31,855 new cases being reported across the state, pushing its tally to 26,64,881 cases thus far. The tally is again the highest reported since the pandemic outbreak. The covid-19 death toll has increased to 53,684, with 95 patients succumbing in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the state have increased to 2,47,299 while the recovery rate has dropped to 88 per cent.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician, Bombay hospital, says the surge is due to increasing incidence of testing and it will keep rising for the next 10-15 days. But there is no need to worry.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said “we can sustain this spike in cases because of our available medical infrastructure.’’ However, a lockdown in the city is not being planned, as it will bring all activities to a halt. ‘‘Instead, we are going to increase the city’s bed capacity. Testing is being scaled up to 40,000 daily and vaccination is being accelerated,” he said.

Experts blame both citizens as well as authorities for the steep rise in cases.