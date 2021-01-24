Coronavirus in Mumbai: City reports less than 500 Covid positive cases for third straight day

For the three consecutive days, the city reported less than 500 corona cases on Sunday, with 479 new cases and seven covid-19 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 3,06,045, with 11,300 till now. Meanwhile, the doubling rate of the cases in Mumbai has increased to 458 days, while the weekly growth rate remains constant at 0.21 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to report less than 3,000 cases for the fourth day in a row, with 2,752 new cases and 45 covid-19 deaths being reported on Sunday, pushing its tally 20,09,106, with 50,785 fatalities so far.

“Of the 45 deaths reported today, 25 occurred in the last 48 hours and 2 in the last week, while rest 18 deaths are from the period before last week. Of the 18 deaths, six occurred in Ahmednagar, five in Aurangabad, four in Nagpur, one each in Amravati, Beed and Washim,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surviellance officer.

Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the state government task force on Covid-19, said that while the pandemic is clearly on the decline in Mumbai, some parts of the state are still witnessing an increase in numbers.

“In Mumbai, too, the daily number of cases should have dropped more than the 400-500 at present. However, Mumbai is a crowded city and a number of people who stayed home for the first nine months of the pandemic are venturing out and getting infected,” he said.

“I agree the situation [Covid-19 cases] is not improving, but the position we are in is better than before. It is going to take some more time before we have full control of the situation. The vaccination drive, as it reaches the common people, will start showing positive effects,” he added.