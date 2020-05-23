Coronavirus in Mumbai: City reports 8,696 in 6 days, 1,751 in past 24 hours; Maha likely to cross 50,000 by May 25

Mumbai, not a laggard in these matters, reported 1,751 new cases also its highest single day count till now.

Overall, the city has 27,251 cases. Health experts are concerned at these rising numbers and say if fresh cases continue to be reported at this rate, Maharashtra is likely to cross the 50,000 mark by May 25.

Friday was the sixth day in a row that the state recorded over 2,000 cases in a day, adding 14,042 cases in the last six days. There were 63 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total deaths in the state to 1,571.

In the last six days, the state has reported 382 deaths an average of 63 deaths in a day. However, one may take solace on the fact that the mortality rate has been declining.

What is more alarming is that the city has added a staggering 8,696 cases with 213 deaths in the past six days, averaging close to 1,500 new cases and 35 deaths in this period.

On Friday, 27 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the city, with the total being 909 thus far. To deal with the existing 18,000 active corona cases in the next seven days, the BMC will be setting up 3,800 beds for patients across the city.

“Currently, we have 6,200 beds, including those in private hospitals. So, by next week, the number of beds will increase to 10000,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer.

Meanwhile, there was some respite for uninsured patients, with the state government’s issuance of a revised notification capping treatment charges for COVID-19 and nearly 200 non-COVID-19 procedures in private hospitals.

As per the order, the capped rates will apply to 80 per cent of private hospital beds, while the management can set its own rates for the remaining 20 per cent. The price cap will stay in effect till August 31.

The state has asked all municipal commissioners and district collectors to create a dashboard for bed availability in real time.

“Civic authorities will have the power to allocate patients to these hospitals. We have asked hospitals to update bed status at least twice a day,” said Dr Sudhakar Shinde, CEO of the State Health Assurance Society.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), however, insists the state has not yet reached the community transmission stage — where the source of infection is unknown —as there is no exponential growth in the number of fresh cases.

Also, state health authorities are expecting a flattening of the curve by the end of May. “We are waiting for another 14-day incubation cycle to end on May 31, after which the rise is likely to come under control and, gradually, the decline will start,” he said. However, if this doesn’t happen, then the rise may lead to the community transmission stage, he cautioned.