Coronavirus in Mumbai: City registers highest single-day spike of 897 new cases since January this year

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, on Friday told FPJ that the cases will increase for the next 14 days and then it will start to decrease. “We have to be more strict and vigilant to ensure COVID-19 protocols are being followed across the city. Following which we have also intensified action against the citizens not wearing the face mask and the crowded places like marriage halls and gymnasiums, for not following COVID-19 protocol. However he ruled the possibility of a second wave,” he said.

Besides, according to an action take report (ATR) shared by the civic body on Saturday, total Rs 31.79 crores were collected as fine from 15.71 lakh people who were caught without face mask till February 19.

Back in action once again, the civic officials have been appealing to the citizens to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines on masks and physical distancing or be prepared to face another round of lockdown. Shockingly, the BMC still collected 27.18 lakh from 13,592 people in a single day on Tuesday, February 19.