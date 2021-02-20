Coronavirus in Mumbai: City records 897 new Covid cases

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 897 new covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in infections across the city since December, 2020. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in February, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.19 per cent.

Last week Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since Wednesday, the count crossed the 700-mark and on Saturday neared 900. With 897 new cases on Saturday the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,18,207. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 6900 from 5369 on February 10.

The city on Saturday witnessed three deaths due to covid 19, taking the total fatality toll to 11,348.

Meanwhile, after a gap of three months, Maharashtra for the second consecutive day, reported over 6,000 new Coronavirus cases indicating a sharp rise in the number of cases across the state. The state on Saturday reported 6,281 fresh Covid-19 cases, a little higher than Friday (6,112). With 6,281 new cases on Saturday, the caseload in the state rose to 2,093,913, while 40 fatalities took the death toll to 51,753.

On Thursday, it was 5,427 and on Wednesday, the single-day spike was at 4,787. It was Wednesday's case count that put the state on an alert as that figure was the highest in the last 70 days. On December 9, Maharashtra had registered 4,981 cases following which the single-day number of cases started to come down.

The sudden spike in fresh infections in Maharashtra is being primarily attributed to two factors: the reopening, including that of the Mumbai local trains, and the mutant strain found in districts like Akola, Satara, Amravati etc. While a weekend lockdown has been imposed in Amravati and Akola, Yavatmal is under a 10-day lockdown, which started last Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ruled out any plans to impose lockdown in Mumbai, though the city has been brought under strong surveillance with BMC also stepping up containment measures.