Coronavirus in Mumbai: City records 849 new cases, 2 deaths on March 2

Mumbai on Tuesday (March 2) recorded 849 new covid-19 cases while 903 patients were discharged. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in February, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.29 per cent.

Two weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 849 new cases on Tuesday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,27,619. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 9633.

The city onTuesday witnessed 2 deaths due to covid 19, taking the total fatality toll to 11,476.