Coronavirus in Mumbai: City records 849 new cases, 2 deaths on March 2

Mumbai on Tuesday (March 2) recorded 849 new covid-19 cases while 903 patients were discharged. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in February, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.29 per cent.
Two weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 849 new cases on Tuesday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,27,619. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 9633.
The city onTuesday witnessed 2 deaths due to covid 19, taking the total fatality toll to 11,476.
Meanwhile, after a gap of three months, Maharashtra, reported over 7000 new Coronavirus cases indicating a sharp rise in the number of cases across the state. The state on Tuesday reported 7863 fresh Covid-19 cases, a little lower than Saturday (8623). With 7863 new cases today, the caseload in the state rose to 21,69330, while 54 fatalities were reported.
The sudden spike in fresh infections in Maharashtra is being primarily attributed to two factors: the reopening, including that of the Mumbai local trains, and the mutant strain found in districts like Akola, Satara, Amravati etc. While a weekend lockdown has been imposed in Amravati and Akola, Yavatmal is under a 10-day lockdown, which started last Thursday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ruled out any plans to impose lockdown in Mumbai, though the city has been brought under strong surveillance with BMC also stepping up containment measures.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)