Coronavirus in Mumbai: City records 1051 new cases, 5 deaths on February 28

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 1051 new covid-19 cases unlike yesterday (27th February) the city had recorded 987 cases . The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in February, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.28 per cent.

Two weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 1051 new cases on Sunday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,25,915. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 9715.

The city on Sunday witnessed four deaths due to covid 19, taking the total fatality toll to 11,470.

Meanwhile, after a gap of three months, Maharashtra, reported over 8000 new Coronavirus cases indicating a sharp rise in the number of cases across the state. The state on Sunday reported 8293 fresh Covid-19 cases, a little lower than Saturday (8623). With 8293 new cases on Saturday, the caseload in the state rose to 21,55,070, while 62 fatalities took the death toll to 52,154.