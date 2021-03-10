Coronavirus in Mumbai: City crosses 1500-mark after 5 months

Amid stringent containment measures implemented across the state and Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday registered as a massive spike with 13,659 new cases, while Mumbai's daily case count surged with 1,539 new cases.

According to civic health department officials, Maharashtra and Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed the highest number of single-day case count in the last five months.

Though the upward trend in the number of cases reported daily has been reported since mid-February, the new cases reported in both state and Mumbai, has become a major cause of concern for the state government and the BMC.

On March 8, Mumbai recorded 1,361 fresh cases, which was the highest since October 28 when Mumbai recorded 1,354 fresh infections. On Monday, the daily case count was 1,014 and it further declined to 1,012 new cases on Tuesday.

Maharashtra's daily tally went beyond 11,000 on October 16 when the state recorded 11,447 fresh infections, since then Wednesday's case count is the highest one.

Meanwhile, the tally of active cases in Maharashtra reached 99,008, which is the highest among all states and union territories across the country. The cumulative case count across the state has reached 22,52,057, since the onset of the pandemic in March last year. A total of 20,99,207 patients have recovered so far, whereas, the state's overall death tally stood at 52,610.

With 1,539 new cases, Mumbai's cumulative case count has jumped to 3,37,12, whereas with 5 new deaths on Wednesday, the total fatality toll of the city has jumped to 11,511.

The Mumbai division, which is the highest contributor to the per-day COVID-19 surge, recorded 2,933 new cases. The number accounts for the infections reported in the suburbs of Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Bhivandi, Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Vasai Virar, Raigad, and Panvel.

In Nashik circle, 2,365 fresh cases were reported, and 2,882 new cases in Pune circle, which includes the districts of Pune, Satara, and Solapur.

While several districts of Maharashtra including Pune, Thane, Amravati, have brought back lockdown and restrictions, the situation for India's finance capital is different. BMC has ruled out an immediate lockdown in the city but has stepped up the surveillance and containment measures instead. It is keeping a check on nightclubs, bars, wedding halls, etc.