Coronavirus in Mumbai: Chembur, where it began, is ready for second COVID-19 wave

Mumbai: One of the worst-affected wards in Mumbai -- Chembur -- now peacefully stands among the wards that are currently least impacted by Covid-19. At one point, the ward, which seemed to be running the risk of becoming the next Dharavi, currently seems all set to fight the probable second wave of the virus.

Notably, the outbreak of the virus or rather the first positive case and fatality in Mumbai was from the M west ward (Chembur) in early March.

The death of a senior citizen from the ward's Tilak Nagar area set the ball rolling ominously, as it were, as from then on until mid-June, cases kept piling up. The ward witnessed doubling of cases every single day and at least one death daily.

"But now, the situation has changed a lot," said a confident Dr Bhupendra Patil, the medical officer, health, M west Ward.

According to Dr Patil, deaths have reduced considerably as also the cases. "Now, there are around 450 active cases in our ward and the cases aren't rising the way they did in April and May. The doubling rate too is lower now, as compared to before," he said.

"The doubling period is currently more than 166 days. Even the number of deaths have come down," he added.

According to Patil's deputy, Dr Atul Waghmare, Chembur is now emitting a sigh of some relief, having gained a grip on the fatality rate. "Our death rate has been higher than Mumbai's overall rate. This is because in the initial two months, our ward had the most deaths since there was little less information on the medication to be given to such patients and how to deal with the sudden crisis," he said.

"Initially, our ward recorded almost one death daily. But now, it is down to once a week or two. Every death is a huge loss but over time, we have managed to control this number," Waghmare added.

As per Dr Patil, even if a second wave lashes the city, Chembur will not face the same problems it did earlier. "Back then, we were not well aware of the virus. The first case and the first death was from our ward, so there was too much pressure. But now, after systematic measures, right treatment etc. we have ensured the cases do not spike again. We are prepared for the second wave too," Dr Patil said.