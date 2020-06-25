Coronavirus in Mumbai: Centre hails BMC's rapid action plan launched to curb COVID-19 outbreak in northern suburbs

Mumbai: The Centre on Thursday has hailed BMC's move to implement a Rapid Action Plan (RAP) for the city's northern suburbs to curb sport in Coronavirus cases there.

While Mumbai’s major COVID-19 hotspots such has Dharavi and Worli have shown significant improvement, some of the northern suburbs such as Mulund, Bhandup, Malad, Kandivli, Borivli, and Dahisar continue to register high cases on a daily basis.

The Rapid Action Plan has been modelled on the lines of the strategy that helped contain the spread in Worli and Dharavi. As part of the plan, BMC has pressed into service 50 mobile fever clinics in ambulances in these areas. The mobile clinics drive around through the day with a team of doctors, who carry out door-to-door screening of residents, check for fever and other symptoms, co-morbidities, and collect swabs, if there is any suspected person. The steps for elaborate screening include door to door survey of at least 10,000 houses per ward. Each community volunteer, equipped with a thermal scanner and a pulse oximeter screens about 100 houses. A massive population of 25 lakh people will be screened in the coming week.

In order to speed up testing, Maharashtra Government is also procuring 1 lakh Rapid Antigen Test kits to screen people across COVID-19 hotspots in Mumbai and Pune. These kits, manufactured by South Korean company SD Biosensor, have been approved by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), New Delhi. Rapid Antigen Test – performed on a suspected patient’s nasal swab – detects the presence of viral proteins in the nasal secretion on the swab. The result is available in less than 30 minutes. Although, Rapid Antigen kits are less sensitive than regular RT-PCR tests, but they present the option of speed, in fighting a pandemic. The quantum of testing per day in Mumbai is set to go up to 6,000 from the present average of 4,000- 4,500. In comparison, Delhi, which on Tuesday, overtook Mumbai in the number of COVID cases reported, has been testing in excess of 15,000 per day.