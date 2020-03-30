Coronavirus in Mumbai: Centre guidelines for senior citizens to avoid infection

Mumbai: The Centre has issued guidelines of dos and don’ts for senior citizens to avoid coronavirus infection. With coronavirus numbers increasing by the day, social distancing is the only way to stop the spread of the pandemic.
Senior citizens are at a greater risk and need to take more precautions. People older than 80 with some illness must be more careful due to weaker immunity.
Multiple diseases like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease result in severe COVID19 infection in senior citizens. Hence, the high mortality rate.
Besides staying at home, they need to avoid meeting visitors. Food to boost immunity must be taken along with their daily prescribed medicines. Staying well-hydrated is important for them. Also, self-medication is not advisable, said the ministry of health in its guidelines. The DOs are: Stay at home.
Avoid meeting visitors at home. If a meeting is essential, maintain one metre. Wash your hands and face at regular intervals with soap and water. Sneeze and cough either into your elbow or into tissue paper / handkerchief.
After coughing or sneezing dispose of the tissue paper/ wash your handkerchief. Ensure proper nutrition through homecooked fresh hot meals, hydrate frequently and take fresh juices to boost immunity. Exercise and meditate. Take your daily prescribed medicines regularly.
Talk to your family members (not staying with you), relatives, friends via call or video conferencing, take help from family members if needed. Postpone your elective surgeries (if any) like cataract surgery or total knee replacement. Clean the frequently touched surfaces with disinfectant regularly. Monitor your health.
If you develop fever, cough and/or breathing difficulty immediately contact nearest health care facility and follow the medical advice rendered And the DON’TS include: Do not cough or sneeze into your bare hands or without covering your face. Don’t go near your contacts if you are suffering from fever and cough. Don’t touch your eyes, face, nose and tongue. Don’t go near affected/ sick people.
Don’t self-medicate. Don’t shake hands or hug your friends and near ones. Do not go to hospital for routine check-up or follow up. As far as possible make tele-consultation with your healthcare provider. Don’t go out unless it is essential.
