Coronavirus in Mumbai: Centre guidelines for senior citizens to avoid infection

Mumbai: The Centre has issued guidelines of dos and don’ts for senior citizens to avoid coronavirus infection. With coronavirus numbers increasing by the day, social distancing is the only way to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Senior citizens are at a greater risk and need to take more precautions. People older than 80 with some illness must be more careful due to weaker immunity.

Multiple diseases like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease result in severe COVID19 infection in senior citizens. Hence, the high mortality rate.

Besides staying at home, they need to avoid meeting visitors. Food to boost immunity must be taken along with their daily prescribed medicines. Staying well-hydrated is important for them. Also, self-medication is not advisable, said the ministry of health in its guidelines. The DOs are: Stay at home.