Coronavirus in Mumbai: Centre allots Rs 393 crore for CoVID-19, State gives Rs 70 crore to Konkan division

MUMBAI: The state government, which is facing a shortage of funds to battle against the deadly CoVID-19, has now received Rs 393 crore from the central government’s National Rural Health Mission. This amount will be spent on eradicating the virus in the rural parts of Maharashtra.

In another development, the Konkan division, which also includes Mumbai, has received Rs 70 crore under the disaster management category from the state government. The central government on April 6, 2020, approved the proposal to grant 100 per cent share meant for the general category of service under the NRHM scheme in the state.

The state is expected to get a total of Rs 1,169 crore in all the categories from the central government in the current financial year. The latter has released Rs 393.82 crore as its 100 per cent share under general health service category.

“This fund is transferred to the Commissioner State Health Mission and will be utilised to provide various services during the CoVID-19 emergency,” the state government stated in its Government Resolution issued by the Public Health Department.

Konkan division gets Rs 70 crore. The state government has, so far, provided Rs 171 crore from the Disaster Response Fund to all the divisional commissioners in the state.

This includes Rs 81 crore given on Wednesday to all these divisions. The Konkan division, which also includes Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is so far given Rs 70 crore, which includes Rs 40 crore that was given on Wednesday.

Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar took this initiative and had a series of meetings and interactions with the Disaster Management department. “This fund will be spent on purchasing medical equipment and medicines, amongst others,” Wadettiwar said.