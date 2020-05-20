Coronavirus in Mumbai: CAPF personnel deployed in Covid hotspots

The deployment will enable the Mumbai Police and police in other parts of the state to get the much-needed break rigorous duty they were carrying out for two months continuously.

It will also help BMC approach towards containment of the outbreak," said a senior BMC official. While 5 companies -- each with 120 highly trained personnel -- will be deployed in the city from Tuesday, five others will be deployed across the state.

The Central reinforcement, the official said that of the five companies of CAPF, 3 are from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while the rest 2 are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to BMC officials total of 5 companies of CISF and CRPF to be deployed in: Zone 1 (South Mumbai)- Colaba to Marine Drive, Zone 3 - Tardeo, Nagpada, Worli to NM Joshi Marg, Zone 5 - Dharavi to Dadar, Zone 6 - Chembur to Mankhurd, and Zone 9 - Bandra to Andheri West.

"Yes, Dharavi is one of the locations where the central reinforcement was supposed to be deployed. However as on Tuesday, I have not received any communication from the local police," said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (North) ward.