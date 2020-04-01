Coronavirus in Mumbai: Building secretary booked for blocking virus survey team

Bhayandar: The Naya Nagar police have booked the secretary of a housing society in Mira Road on charges of creating hurdles for an on duty team of medical personnel from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

The team was deputed to conduct survey in the wake of coronavirus. The municipal team had gone to the building located in the Pooja Nagar area to verify the authenticity of an information about a resident with an undisclosed travel history from Qatar.

However, as per the police, the society secretary identified as Jaafar Jamal Khan (55) not only stopped the medical team from entering the building premises, but he also tried to instigate and misguide other residents by spreading a rumour that the government would misuse the data against them in some way or another.

The secretary continued his errant behaviour in the presence of uniformed police personnel and local elected representatives who tried in vain to convince him.

Apart from slapping sections under the Disaster Management Act, the police booked Jafar under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC.

Further investigations are on in the case. Notably, four people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, mandating house-to-house survey in the locality.