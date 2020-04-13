Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bug of bogus information is more damaging than the virus, says survivor

Mumbai: Misinformation and fake news have done most damage than the novel Covid-19, said a city-based corona survivor, who has fully recovered and is back home.
The 34-year-old from Kandivali after defeating the deadly virus within five days thinks that the government must strive to make corona tests affordable for all, even in private labs.
Harsh Vajani (34), is a chartered accountant and was admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Marol, Andheri on March 30 after he tested positive. "Before getting tested for coronavirus, I did other tests such as malaria, dengue etc as I was suffering from flu.
But since there was no change in my condition, I decided to get the corona tests done," Vajani told the Free Press Journal. To his misfortune, Vajani contracted the virus just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown. "I had to go to my office for a few hours.
But I did not wanted to take any risk and thus booked a cab online for traveling to office and back home. After returning, I started feeling cold, thus, maybe I contracted the virus in the cab," Vajani added.
According to Vajani, he had no cough or fever but only chills and body pain. There was also some pain in his stomach, he said, while explaining how his symptoms were not the same as has been seen in most cases of coronavirus. "I was admitted on March 30 at Seven Hills.
I got discharged on April 3 and during my five days stint in the hospital, what I learnt is that the disease is curable and there is nothing to worry or panic about," Vajani said. "I was on oral medications, most of which were to boost my immunity. The doctors and nurses kept motivating every one of us.
We were served healthy food and proper hygiene was maintained. Everyone was helpful," Vajani added. But during his five days stay at the hospital, Vajani noted that there are too many rumours doing the rounds regarding the virus and its treatment.
"I too had read a lot about how there is no treatment and that an infected patient will need an ICU, ventilator etc. But when I got infected, I saw that majority of the patients were kept in a general ward. Only those who have other medical conditions along with the virus need an ICU," Vajani pointed out.
He added, "There was a lot much being said on social media, which all turned out to be fake (after I got admitted). Thus, I think most of the damage has been done by misinformation and fake news. The police authorities, seriously need to do something to curb this."
Apart from the fake news that has led to a panicky situation, Vajani thinks the government must make affordable, the corona tests. "At present, the private labs charge at least Rs 4,500 for testing one patient.
I understand that the civic hospitals are testing patients for free but not everyone would visit the BMC-run hospitals, owing to the hygiene there," Vajani pointed out. He further said that even a hale and hearty person would get infected if s/he visits a civic hospital for such a test.
"Thus, the government must consider reducing the rates of these tests. Also, there is a need to have mass testing so that every case is attended," Vajani said adding, "But for that too, the government must have funds for providing more beds, medicines and food."
