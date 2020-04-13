Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bug of bogus information is more damaging than the virus, says survivor

According to Vajani, he had no cough or fever but only chills and body pain. There was also some pain in his stomach, he said, while explaining how his symptoms were not the same as has been seen in most cases of coronavirus. "I was admitted on March 30 at Seven Hills.

I got discharged on April 3 and during my five days stint in the hospital, what I learnt is that the disease is curable and there is nothing to worry or panic about," Vajani said. "I was on oral medications, most of which were to boost my immunity. The doctors and nurses kept motivating every one of us.

We were served healthy food and proper hygiene was maintained. Everyone was helpful," Vajani added. But during his five days stay at the hospital, Vajani noted that there are too many rumours doing the rounds regarding the virus and its treatment.

"I too had read a lot about how there is no treatment and that an infected patient will need an ICU, ventilator etc. But when I got infected, I saw that majority of the patients were kept in a general ward. Only those who have other medical conditions along with the virus need an ICU," Vajani pointed out.

He added, "There was a lot much being said on social media, which all turned out to be fake (after I got admitted). Thus, I think most of the damage has been done by misinformation and fake news. The police authorities, seriously need to do something to curb this."

Apart from the fake news that has led to a panicky situation, Vajani thinks the government must make affordable, the corona tests. "At present, the private labs charge at least Rs 4,500 for testing one patient.

I understand that the civic hospitals are testing patients for free but not everyone would visit the BMC-run hospitals, owing to the hygiene there," Vajani pointed out. He further said that even a hale and hearty person would get infected if s/he visits a civic hospital for such a test.

"Thus, the government must consider reducing the rates of these tests. Also, there is a need to have mass testing so that every case is attended," Vajani said adding, "But for that too, the government must have funds for providing more beds, medicines and food."