Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bombay High Court to hear ‘extremely urgent’ matters via VC

Mumbai: Looking at the continuous spread of the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra with numbers of positive patients crossing 300 mark, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday notified that only two judges would be taking up "extremely urgent" matters for the next two weeks.

The HC further said that these two judges would be taking up these matters via video conferencing and that no physical presence of advocates would be allowed.

Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari approved the hearings via video conferencing in a notification issued on the offical website of the HC. The notification reads, "The facility of hearing through video conferencing has been made available only in extremely urgent matters."