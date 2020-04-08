Coronavirus in Mumbai: Body proposes separate graves for virus-infected

Mumbai: Muslim citizens who would die of coronavirus would be buried in community burial grounds but in separate graves, informed the Raza Academy on Tuesday. It has also urged the Muslim community not to venture out to observe the activities of Shab-e-Baraat and remain indoors.
According to Sayeed Noori, head of the Raza Academy, the meeting was convened along with community leaders and Aslam Shaikh, city's guardian minister. "The meeting dealt on several points regarding the burial and it was decided that the central point of all Kabrastan shall be the Bada Kabrastan.
The Jama Masjid Kabrastan has allocated separate graves for the virus-related deaths in the city," Noori said. "Other Kabrastan shall also be operated and even the one in Mahim would start providing separate graves after two days," Noori added.
The academy head further informed that minister Shaikh has promised all type of support for easy burial of the citizens who die of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the academy has also urged Muslim citizens not to step out of their homes.
"We have appealed all Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat and perform all the religious activities from home. We have clearly told them that no one would be permitted to enter mosque or Kabrastan in Shab-e-Baraat. Lastly, we have warned the youth especially that FIRs will be lodged against them if they come out on the streets," Noori said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)