Coronavirus in Mumbai: Body of female employee deployed on COVID-19 duty at St George Hospital found inside a lift

Her body was recovered by hospital staff and now police are investigating the case.

The nurse had been working with the hospital for the past six years and since the hospital was turned into COVID centre, she had been continuously working throughout in several shifts.

During the time of her death, she was on her way to the second floor when she took the lift and succumbed. Dr Aakash Khibragade, Medical Superintendent, St George Hospital confirmed the death and said that a hospital employee spotted the body.

According to preliminary information she sustained a head injury after her hair got stuck in the lift door. The exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case.