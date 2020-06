Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC's ward-wise list of total COVID-19 cases and cured ones

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has registered the most COVID-19 cases the country. The city is nearing the 40,000-mark and the death toll is 1,279.

Here is a ward-wise list of total COVID-19 cases and cured (C) cases (as on May 28) given by BMC Epidemic Cell:

1. G (North) - Dharavi, Mahim, Dadar- 2986, 1708 (C)

2. E - Byculla, Madanpura, Agripada, Nagpada, Dockyard, Reay Rd, Mazgaon- 2583, 873 (C)

3. F (North) - Matunga, Sion, Antop hill, Wadala, Hindu Colony - 2572, 1058 (C)

4. L ward - Kurla, Sakinaka, Asalpha, Chandivali- 2594, 923 (C)

5. H (East) - Bandra E, Santacruz E, Khar E - 2264, 1004 (C)

6. K (West) - Andheri W, Juhu, Jogeshwari W, Versova, Oshiwara - 2267, 889 (C)