Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC's blueprint to tackle the virus includes tracking 2200 travellers

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is leaving no stone unturned to curb coronavirus in the city. It has now made a list of 2,200 travellers who have been asked to home-quarantine. Health officials said they are taking all the necessary precautions and urging citizens to avoid close contact or community transmission and stay at home, if they have travel histories.

With the rise in the number cases of coronavirus, there is growing concern among people and the medical fraternity about community-based infection. When a person with no risk factors (travel history or possible exposure to an infected person) acquires the pathogen, it is termed as the third stage of outbreak- community-based infection. A few regions — including Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan — have reported sustained community spread.

“We have started making a list of travellers since the number of cases in the city is rising, so that we can trace them and control the spread of infection. We have also requested all travellers to self-isolate and avoid social contact for 14 days,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, health, BMC.

“400 of 2,200 travellers have completed their 14 days of home quarantine and did not have any symptoms of coronavirus. Nor have the remaining 1,800 shown any symptoms, having been following the orders to home-quarantine,” Kakani added.

Health ministry officials said they have released a ‘micro-plan’, through which they will increase surveillance to identify suspected cases and track local transmission in the city and outskirts.

“In case contact listing or mapping takes more than 24 hours, a team formed will demarcate an area of 3km radius around the epicentre of the residence of the Covid-19-positive patient as the containment zone,” he said.

This zone will be divided into sectors of 50 houses each (30 houses in 'difficult' areas). With the help of accredited social health activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers, these sectors will facilitate all activities for containment as prescribed by the ICMR for CoVID-19 treatment.

ASHA workers, besides monitoring and creating awareness in the communities about disease prevention and home quarantine, will undertake daily visits to homes of clinically suspected cases, identify contacts of confirmed and suspected cases, maintain lists of suspect/confirmed cases and contacts. Health supervisors will monitor these actions and also facilitate clinical action that needs to be taken for infected patients, and also monitor follow-ups after 28 days.

Health experts said local transmission of the novel coronavirus has been noticed in some pockets of Maharashtra. However, they say this cannot be classified as community transmission as it would mean a bigger area of transmission, adding that the transmission is 'limited'.

“But those who are carrying the infection should be identified, tested and treated. We need cooperation of people in terms of travel history so that further transmission can be stopped,” a doctor from Naidu Hospital, Pune.