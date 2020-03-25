Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC zeroes in on 2,200 person, with recent travel history, they have been advised home-quarantine

Mumbai: Seizing on the window provided by the 21-day lockdown, the BMC has gone into overdrive to counter the spread of coronavirus in the city.

As part its strategy to contain the disease on a war footing, it has drawn up a list of 2,200 persons in the city with a history of recent overseas travel, and they have been asked to strictly adhere to home-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Health officials said they are taking all the necessary precautions and urging citizens to avoid close contact and stay at home if they have such travel history.

With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, there is growing concern among people and the medical fraternity about community transmission of the disease.

When a person with no risk factors (travel history or possible exposure to an infected person) acquires the pathogen, it is termed as the third stage of the outbreak - community based infection. A few regions — including Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan — have reported sustained community spread.

“We have started making a list of travellers, since the number of cases in the city has been rising. We have also requested all travellers to self-isolate and avoid social contact for 14 days,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, health, BMC. “400 of the 2,200 travellers have completed their 14 days of home quarantine and did not have any symptoms of coronavirus.