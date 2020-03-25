Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC zeroes in on 2,200 person, with recent travel history, they have been advised home-quarantine

Mumbai: Seizing on the window provided by the 21-day lockdown, the BMC has gone into overdrive to counter the spread of coronavirus in the city.
As part its strategy to contain the disease on a war footing, it has drawn up a list of 2,200 persons in the city with a history of recent overseas travel, and they have been asked to strictly adhere to home-quarantine for at least 14 days.
Health officials said they are taking all the necessary precautions and urging citizens to avoid close contact and stay at home if they have such travel history.
With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, there is growing concern among people and the medical fraternity about community transmission of the disease.
When a person with no risk factors (travel history or possible exposure to an infected person) acquires the pathogen, it is termed as the third stage of the outbreak - community based infection. A few regions — including Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan — have reported sustained community spread.
“We have started making a list of travellers, since the number of cases in the city has been rising. We have also requested all travellers to self-isolate and avoid social contact for 14 days,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, health, BMC. “400 of the 2,200 travellers have completed their 14 days of home quarantine and did not have any symptoms of coronavirus.
Nor have the remaining 1,800 shown any symptoms, having been following the orders to home-quarantine,” Kakani added. Health department officials said they have released a ‘micro-plan’, through which they will increase surveillance to identify suspected cases and track any local transmission in the city and its outskirts. “
In case contact listing or mapping takes more than 24 hours, a team will demarcate an area of 3 km radius around the epicentre of the residence of the Covid-19- positive patient as the containment zone,” he said. This zone will be divided into sectors of 50 houses each, or 30 houses in 'difficult' areas.
With the help of accredited social health activist (ASHA) and anganwadi workers, these sectors will facilitate all activities for containment as prescribed by the ICMR for CoVID-19 treatment.
ASHA workers, besides monitoring and creating awareness in the community about disease prevention and home quarantine, will undertake daily visits to homes of clinically suspected cases, identify contacts of confirmed and suspected cases, and maintain lists of suspected or confirmed cases and their contacts.
Health supervisors will monitor these actions and facilitate clinical action required for infected patients, and monitor follow-ups after 28 days.
Health experts said local transmission of the novel coronavirus has been noticed in some pockets of Maharashtra. However, they say this cannot be classified as community transmission as it would mean a bigger area of transmission, adding that the transmission is 'limited'.
“But those who are carrying the infection should be identified, tested and treated. We need cooperation of people, in terms of their travel history, so that further transmission can be stopped,” a doctor from Naidu Hospital, Pune said.
