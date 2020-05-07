Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC tweaks strategy in Dharavi

Mumbai: Tweaking its strategy to reach out to more number of people who have flu or COVID-19-like symptoms as the number of cases swell across Dharavi, BMC's G (north) ward have now turned its seven quarantine centres into mini hospitals, where they can carry out health check-ups too.

Apart from the door-to-door screenings, G (North) ward will send a dedicated vehicle in each of the localities in Dharavi and announce about free checks that will be conducted at these seven quarantine centres.

With 68 news cases and one death reported on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi spiked to 733 including 21 deaths.

The new cases were found in Dhobi Ghat, Rahmat chawl, Mukund Nagar, Indiranagar, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi chowk and a few other localities in Dharavi. This despite, sealing five slum pockets and conducted massive door to door screenings and testing.