Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC tweaks strategy in Dharavi

Mumbai: Tweaking its strategy to reach out to more number of people who have flu or COVID-19-like symptoms as the number of cases swell across Dharavi, BMC's G (north) ward have now turned its seven quarantine centres into mini hospitals, where they can carry out health check-ups too.
Apart from the door-to-door screenings, G (North) ward will send a dedicated vehicle in each of the localities in Dharavi and announce about free checks that will be conducted at these seven quarantine centres.
With 68 news cases and one death reported on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi spiked to 733 including 21 deaths.
The new cases were found in Dhobi Ghat, Rahmat chawl, Mukund Nagar, Indiranagar, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi chowk and a few other localities in Dharavi. This despite, sealing five slum pockets and conducted massive door to door screenings and testing.
"We have now changed our strategy a bit. We cannot go door-to-door again and again. So, for those have developed flu and COVID-19-like symptoms, now, we are encouraging them to come ahead and report it to us.
We are offering free screenings and check-up at seven dedicated quarantine centres in Dharavi. Starting from May 7, people with symptoms can come to these centres get themselves checked," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (North) ward.
