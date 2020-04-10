Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to take action against Viren Shah for risking lives

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that it will initiate action against the senior committee member of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Viren Shah, for entering the ‘high-risk zone’ quarantine facility created for CoVID-19 patients in the city.

The BMC has turned the NSCI stadium in Worli into a 500-bed quarantine facility, for people who might have come in contact with CoVID-19 positive patients.

The civic body has decided to file a police complaint against Shah.

In a statement, a BMC spokesperson alleged that Shah gave interviews to media persons after entering the newly created facility to quarantine high-risk contacts of CoVID-19 patients at the stadium. "It is a very serious issue, as Shah risked not only his own life but also the lives of media persons and several others. We have decided to initiate police action against Shah," said BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale-Patil.