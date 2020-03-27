Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to start special hospital for women

This comes after the city reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.This comes after the city reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.Mumbai: In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to start separate dedicated hospitals for women who are affected with COVID-19.
This comes after the city reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. Currently, the total number of positive cases reported in Maharashtra has increased to 125, of which 44 reported in Mumbai.
Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, health, BMC, said they have directed all their officials to identify hospitals which should be next to maternity homes. “It will be a dedicated hospital for women affected with coronavirus and it will be near a maternity home which will benefit women,” he said.
BMC is taking all necessary steps and precautions to treat corona patients for which they have set up isolation beds at private hospitals. “The hospitals which are being identified for women will be a 100 bedded isolation ward for corona patients. It is necessary to provide all treatment at one place so that they don’t have to travel.
For now, 30 beds have been dedicated,” he added. Meanwhile, soon three state-run hospitals – Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy Hospital, Gokaldas Tejpal Hospital and St George Hospital – will have isolation wards comprising 500 beds to deal with rising coronavirus cases. “The total capacity of these hospitals exclusively for Covid-19 patients is going to be 500 beds.
We have also placed an order for 100 ventilator-beds including 500 beds which have been planned in the isolation wards,” said an official. Dr Pallavi Saple, dean, JJ hospital, said they have identified the space and the basic preparation has been started for setting up the isolation centres which will be operational in next 15 days.
“We will be able to start operations in the next 10 days as soon as we get the first lot of ventilators. Other required materials for these beds like mattresses, machinery and medical equipment are being ordered,” she said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)