Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to start special hospital for women

Mumbai: In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to start separate dedicated hospitals for women who are affected with COVID-19.

This comes after the city reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. Currently, the total number of positive cases reported in Maharashtra has increased to 125, of which 44 reported in Mumbai.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, health, BMC, said they have directed all their officials to identify hospitals which should be next to maternity homes. “It will be a dedicated hospital for women affected with coronavirus and it will be near a maternity home which will benefit women,” he said.